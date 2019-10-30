Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is not losing sleep over the unavailability of marksman Prince Dube for their next two league matches, saying there are four players in line to replace him.

Dube has been in impressive form, inspiring Bosso to a good run that has seen them blowing away their enemies.

The striker was red-carded in last Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba and will miss tomorrow’s clash against bottom side Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium and the epic battle with perennial rivals Dynamos in Harare on Sunday.

“We will make changes to the squad. It is not an easy game (against Yadah). We need three points to jump up. Concentration in camp is good, team spirit is good and confidence is good,” said de Jongh.

“Now Prince is suspended, I must look for a solution. We have more players, good players. There are four players that can play in Prince’s position.”

With goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda an obvious starter, the Dutchman is likely to maintain the backline of Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu and McClive Phiri.

Defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, who has been vital for Bosso, Adrian Silla and Brian Banda will form the midfield, with Tinashe Makanda and Denzel Khumalo, who played as a false nine in the 3-0 Chibuku Super Cup win against FC Platinum, starring in the same role.

The players in line to replace Dube are Bukhosi Sibanda, Peter Nyirenda, Cleopas Kapupurika and Russell Chifura.

Highlanders are in ninth place with 36 points from 27 games and will be out to extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight games.

De Jongh is, however, wary of Yadah and has called for maximum concentration.

“These teams like to play together and we need good concentration. Yadah is not an easy game, they won 1-0 in the first-leg.

“I’ve told myself that we don’t have to worry about our opponents, but do what we have to do. I believe in winning and we will try to play good football and win,” said De Jongh.

Yadah anchor the table with 25 points and are capable of causing an upset.

Yadah surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 against Manica Diamonds, with former Highlanders’ striker Ralph Matema, Godknows Mangani and Enoch Karemba on target for Yadah. — @ZililoR