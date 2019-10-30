Walter Mswazie in MASVINGO

MASVINGO Rural District Council has targeted to install more than 300 solar street lights at Mashava Town and Nemamwa growth point from the money it received under the devolution fund from the Government.

The council chief executive officer Mr Martin Mubviro said the local authority had lined up a number of projects most of which have been completed using the first tranche of $2 832 894 being part of the allocated devolution funds.

“We are targeting to install at least 300 solar street lights in Nemamwa’s peri-urban settlements and Mashava Mine town,” said Mr Mubviro.

He said they were working on rehabilitating roads with most of them more than 70 percent complete.

“We are doing maintenance on most of our roads as well as constructing clinics. We have done Muchenda Road bridge which was affected by Cylone Idai.

“We are also constructing Chisase Clinic, Murinye Clinic in Ward 15, Rweshuro Clinic in Ward 12 and Bere Clinic. There is also Mushandike waiting mothers’ shelter under construction.

“Most of the planned projects are at different stages of completion and we used the $2 832 894 being part of our allocated devolution funds,” he said.

Mr Mubviro said council was being assisted by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) engineers.

“We also have Nemamwa low density housing project that we are working on. We have availed many business and residential stands,” he said.

He said the local authority was attending to perennial water challenges bedeviling Mashava community and hopes were high that the problem will be addressed once more funds were availed.

He said the $500 000 water and sewer reticulation project for Mashava town was still in the pipeline.

“We will drill more boreholes for Mashava community whose population has also increased given the advent of Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Campus at Temereire Compound. There are still plans to augment sewer and water system at a cost of more than $500 000, given the inflationary condition,” said Mr Mubviro.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira has hailed the local authorities for their speedy implementation of devolution projects.

He called on Treasury to speedily release the remaining funds to the province for disbursement to the respective local authorities so that equipment is procured before inflation erodes the funds. — @walterbmswazie2