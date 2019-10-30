Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

NATALIE Mangondo, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) is in Malaysia for the Miss Tourism International global showcase where she is hoping to make the country proud.

The beauty travelled to Malaysia last week for boot camp ahead of the finale next Friday at Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa.

MTZ chairperson, Sarah Mpofu, said Mangondo arrived safely in the Asian country.

“Natalie left the country on the 21st of October and she arrived safely in Malaysia. We’re proud that she has started off well and we’re now waiting for the finals next week,” said Mpofu.

She said before leaving Zimbabwe, Mangondo was well prepared for the global showcase where she hopes to make a mark. Natalie had ample time to prepare for Miss Tourism International. She’s working very hard not to be among the numbers, but to be outstanding. So far, she has met pageant organisers and presented our gift, a carving art to them.

“She gave them some African jewel and a map of Zimbabwe showing the tourist attractions in the country as well.” Mpofu urged Zimbabweans from around the globe to vote for Mangondo during the finals.

“There’s a voting platform for Miss Tourism International and Natalie stands a chance to be in the top tier if she gets votes from fellow Zimbabweans. They can use the Star mobile app on Playstore and follow instructions from there to vote,” she said. As of yesterday, the top 10 respectively are Indonesia, Philippines, Uganda, Cambodia, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Georgia, Nepal and Bolivia. Mangondo, who was Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2018 first princess, took over from the queen Tafadzwa Jaricha after the latter resigned last month due to work commitments. Jaricha, a qualified lawyer, resigned after securing a job in South Africa.