Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) will hold an artistes engagement forum in Bulawayo on Friday ahead of next year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) to be held in February.

The meeting will be at Stanley Hall and before the meeting scheduled to start at 11am, the artistes will clean up Renkini long distance bus terminus. President Mnangagwa in 2018 declared the first Friday of each month a National clean-up day.

In an interview, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) managing director Napoleon Nyanhi said as the company tasked to run Nama for the next five years, it was engaging artistes nationwide in a bid to improve the running of NAMA.

“The engagement started in August in Mabvuku, Harare and we have so far held meetings in Dzivarasekwa also in Harare and another one in Mutare. This Friday we move to Bulawayo and the last meeting will be held in Gweru in December,” said Nyanhi.

He said the meetings were meant to provide a plaform for artistes to make suggestions on how to improve the running of Nama.

Nyanhi said next year’s NAMA is running under the theme: “Taking it back to the people” hence the decision to engage the recipients of the wards. – @mthabisi_mthire