Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for attempting to escape from police custody through a window following his arrest after he was found drinking in a public place.

Xolani Sibanda (32) from Nketa 8 suburb, who was in custody at Nketa Police Station, smashed a window and jumped outside in a bid to escape.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to public drinking and escaping from lawful custody before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Mvundla.

The magistrate sentenced Sibanda to 18 months in prison. Six months were suspended on condition that Sibanda performs 420 hours of community service at Mgiqika primary school.

Sibanda said he did not escape from police custody as he failed to jump over the fence.

“I do admit to the charges levelled against me, but Your Worship I didn’t manage to jump over the fence, I didn’t escape. I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

For the State, Ms Sibekithemba Dube said on October 21 at around 2PM, Sibanda attempted to escape from police custody by jumping through a window.

“The accused was in custody at Nketa police station after he was arrested for public drinking.

“He jumped out of the charge office through the window, ran towards the police base fence where he fell down and was apprehended by police officers who were on duty,” she said.

Ms Dube said Sibanda damaged the fence when he tried to escape.

Sibanda was apprehended by police officers who took him to Tshabalala police station for further management.—@sharonbuwe