Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the second edition of the Rail Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon set for this Sunday has been extended to Saturday as more participants continue to register for the event.

The Rail Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon is expected to be bigger compared to the inaugural event in 2018.

Registration deadline for the road run was initially set for today, but has been moved to Saturday and can be done at the NRZ headquarters at Parkade Centre, Bulawayo Station, Harare Station and Gweru Station as well as online on www.nrz.co.zw.

Registration fees are $50 for adults and $25 for children. The race organisers have set aside $33 000 as prize money, with winners of the 21.1km races in the male and female categories each pocketing $3 500.

Wheelchair race winners will earn themselves $1 500 and 10km winners get $1 000. Winners in the masters and grandmasters categories will take home $500, while the 5km walk winners will get train tickets.

The half marathon was launched last year as part of the National Railways of Zimbabwe’s corporate social responsibility initiative, which seeks to support the needy in society.

The Rail Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon commemorates the arrival of the first train in Bulawayo on November 4, 1897.

Last year’s 21.1km open men’s race was won by Tendayi Zimuto of Black Rhinos Athletics Club, with Rudo Mhonderwa of Power House Athletics Club scooping the women’s prize. – @innocentskizoe