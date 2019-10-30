DULY’S has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1902 and they have always been at the forefront of supplying mechanical farm support here.

They reach farms in all four corners of the country through a dedicated field service and sales team.

Duly’s AgriQuip is the Zimbabwean headquarters for New Farm equipment.

As franchise holders for New Holland tractors, combine harvesters and other agricultural equipment, they pride themselves on their unparalleled service delivery of farm tractor spare parts and reliable field services offerings to keep farm machinery in good condition. This is offered though a wide network of branches that exist to provide lower service right close to farming operations.

Their New Holland products are specifically designed and tested for the Zimbabwean operating conditions.

New Holland Tractors

Their range of tractors are well designed with wide range of transmission choices and different HP to match a variety of applications.

Their New Holland products offer the widest application range compared to any other brand.

Planetary Straight rear axle will give you the power for hard conditions.

Highest Rear linkage lifting capacity in its class and high hydraulic tow will give you the opportunity to work with various implements in your daily job.

New Holland tractors are manufactured as three, four and six cylinders.

They are robust, durable and can do specified work on the farm to the satisfaction of the farmer.

There have been continuous improvements and recent upgrades on the specifications according to different models.

The New Holland tractor ranges are essential, efficient and exclusive and this determines the simplicity and control in functions.

New Holland tractors also come with CAB units with G.P.S options for smart agriculture.

Fieldking Machinery

Duly’s AgriQuip now holds the Fieldking brand under its umbrella.

This brand provides quality and durable implements such as disc harrows, mould ploughs, cultivators, rippers, tipping trailers, mowers and many others.

Fieldking is one of the biggest agricultural equipment manufacturers in the world.

Customers also have the choice to buy locally manufactured equipment through Duly’s. Their supply of implements gives choice and guaranteed quality to their customers. Furthermore, their prices are very competitive and Duly’s truly believes that customers should get value for money on every purchase. They are found nationwide, namely Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare.

This footprint allows them to be easily accessible to all farmers.