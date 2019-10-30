THE Zimbabwe Under-14 national team is set to travel to South Africa for the Momentum Cricket Week scheduled for December 7-11 in Pretoria.

Teams participating in the annual age-group tournament organised by Cricket South Africa (CSA) play declaration, 20-over and 50-over formats during the five-day event.

Zimbabwe Under-14 coach David Mutendera will travel with a squad of 13 players picked during selection trials held by Zimbabwe Cricket in Harare a fortnight ago.

Denford Kumundati, the team manager and assistant coach, said the tournament has over the years provided schoolboys with exposure to competitive cricket.

Zimbabwe international stars such as Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Chamu Chibhabha and Tarisai Musakanda, among others, played at the Momentum Cricket Week.

“This is a long-standing relationship between CSA and ZC and the tournament has over the years brought through most of the players who have gone on to play for the senior national team,” Kumundati said.

“It gives our junior cricketers a chance to showcase their talent and improve their game while playing in a different environment. In our current cricket development set-up, this is an important stepping stone for young cricketers after our own Partridges Week and it motivates them to play and improve with the zeal to represent their nation at a tender age.”

The team is scheduled to leave for Pretoria on December 6.

Zim Under-14 squad

Nicholas Anderson (Mountaineers), Dylan Nzvenga (Tuskers), Sean Bennett (Mountaineers), Nathaniel Hlabangana (Tuskers), Liam Mudenda (Tuskers), Rufaro Zhanda (Mountaineers), Ben Williams (Tuskers), Brandon Sunguro (Eagles), Isaac Phiri (Tuskers), Taona Zimhunga (Eagles), Carlton Takawira (Eagles), Shane Muchenje (Rhinos), Sean Dzakatira (Tuskers)

Non-travelling reserves: Newman Nyamhuri (Rhinos), Mutsawashe Choto (Eagles), Tyde Stirrup (Eagles), Lwandile Chitofu (Tuskers). – ZimCricket