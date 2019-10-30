THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) honoured Perpetua Masarira for her role as the National Association of Secondary Heads head-in-charge of volleyball after her retirement at the weekend.

Masarira is the head of Hermann Gmeiner Secondary School in Bindura.

Masarira’s involvement in beach volleyball started in 2007 as the head in charge, and during her reign, she spearheaded the first-ever Zimbabwe beach volleyball tournament in 2012 in Harare.

She was also involved in annual Nash beach volleyball tournaments that featured about 88 teams in the national finals.

Volleyball players such as Douglas Choto, Vital Chidziva, Collins Peter and Progress Gara emerged from the volleyball development system under her Nash leadership.

“I made sure that ZVA was actively involved and they would run the technical part of the Nash games and we worked so well,” said Masarira.

ZVA thanked Masarira for her contributions and efforts towards beach volleyball.

“It is indeed notable that her contribution remains a mark in volleyball history.

wish Mrs Masarira well as she retires and hope to continue tapping into her valuable and rich experience whenever we need guidance,” ZVA said in a statement.