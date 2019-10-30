Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has appointed a seven-member commission to consider Zvishavane Town Council’s application to be accorded municipality status.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo, appointed the commission to make recommendations to him.

The Minister said the commission would be chaired by former Kwekwe City Council town clerk Mr Emmanuel Musara.

“Other members of the commission are chief director Urban Local Authorities, Ms Erica Jones; Engineer Edward Njoma; Spatial planner, Ms Abigail Chitika; Finance Advisor, Mr Thompson Marufu; Legal officer Ms Kudzai Murefu and administrative officer, Mr David Maurukira who will be the commission secretary,” said Minister Moyo in the Gazette.

In an interview yesterday, Zvishavane Town Council secretary Mr Tinoda Mukutu said the local authority is excited that the ministry is finally according them an opportunity to prove that they are ready to be a municipality.

He said they applied for municipality status last year.

“We applied sometime last year for municipal status and Government has responded positively and the commission is coming in to see if we deserve the big status but we feel we do,” said Mr Mukutu.

He said Zvishavane was growing and now has a Midlands State University (MSU) campus.

“We have the infrastructure from roads to sewer and treatment works. Our Central Business District (CBD) has shops such as OK Supermarket, Pote Holdings, Pick n Pay and financial services are also there. We have Mimosa Mine and other companies that are supporting the ever growing population,” said Mr Mukutu.