From George Maponga in Masvingo

Government has pledged to release $35 million which is required to complete the upgrading of the Mhandamabwe-Chibi turn-off road which had been stalled due to lack of funds.

The project is now set to resume next week after Government released a large chunk of the required funds with an undertaking to settle the whole amount needed for the project before year end.

Upgrading of the 47 km road was stopped when only 11km was remaining. The project was initially supposed to cost $26 million before inflationary pressures forced the cost to rise.

Government awarded the project, which was aimed at reducing accidents along the road and stimulate commercial activities by villagers in rural parts of Chivi, to Bitumen World.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira said upgrading of the highway was set to resume after Government ironed out its differences with the contractor.

Speaking after touring the project early this week with the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie Matiza, Minister Chadzamira said Government had paid part of the money paving the way for work to resume.

“All is now set for resumption of work at the Mhandamabwe-Chibi turn-off road project after Government released funds to the contractor. All in all about $35 million is required to complete work on the remaining 11km stretch of the road,” said Minister Chadzamira.

“We met the contractor and reached an agreement that has seen Government releasing part of the outstanding money. We got an undertaking that they will start work next week which is good news for us as a province.”