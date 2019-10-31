Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

Harare City 2-0 Chicken Inn

A FAULTLESS first half display powered Harare City to victory as they eased their relegation worries at Rufaro yesterday.

Two quick-fire goals, the first a beauty by Kudakwashe Musharu and a penalty converted by the red-hot Ishmael Wadi, was all the Lloyd Chitembwe charges needed to complete a double over their opponents.

Chitembwe was a relieved man after seeing his charges post a third consecutive win.

“A very good performance from the guys. The first half was perfect. The players were very organised,’’ he said.

“What impressed me the most was the fact that we didn’t commit too many technical mistakes as we normally do.

“I thought the boys were spot on. They managed the game well. It’s not really about relegation, it’s about trying to improve the team.

“I am very happy we are on the right track.

“We still have a long way to go. We are not yet satisfied, we know what we are capable of doing as a team.”

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas, was furious with his players.

“We deserved it. Harare City were the better side throughout the 90 minutes. We just didn’t pitch up for the party,” said Antipas.

“Our form has been topsy-turvy. Very poor performance from us. If you look at the goals we conceded, Christmas came early for Harare City.

“That was poor defending at its worst. Our guys were lethargic, there was no urgency, no desire to try and come back into the game.

“It’s a dent to our (title) aspirations. If you look at other results, Caps United drawing and FC Platinum winning, it’s a setback for us. We need to be consistent.”

Harare City were all over their guests from the start and never appeared like a team down the log standings.