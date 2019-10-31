Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa wheel spinner, DJ Fresh, has teased his local followers with a snippet of the live wheel spinning and drum set that people will experience at his show at Cosmopolitan Night Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.

DJ Fresh will be bringing his Big Dawg tag to the City of Kings as a solo act, some six years after his last visit.

This time around, his set will be different as he has roped in his drummer to be part of it. Sharing a short teaser on social media, DJ Fresh and his drummer showed that the Big Dawg has diversified his craft and it will definitely be interesting to see the set live. Show organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events said all was set for the show with the SA DJ expected in the city on Saturday.

“All payments and clearances for the artiste have been done. We’re now just waiting to welcome DJ Fresh at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport on Saturday. We’ve already arranged the convoy,” said Mdlongwa. He said DJ Fresh will take time to meet local artistes during his stay.

“DJ Fresh expressed his desire to meet and interact with artistes and radio personalities. This is his priority after he arrives in Bulawayo before he delves into his set.”

Tickets to the show which are already on sale at Zarah Lounge, Mdlongwa said, are moving fast.

“People should grab their tickets in time and avoid last minute rushes. There’s a general interest in this show and we believe that a lot of people will come through,” said Mdlongwa.