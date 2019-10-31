Courtney Matende, Midlands Reporter

THE drought that has depleted pastures and water sources has killed over 2 000 head of cattle in the Midlands Province amid indications that thousands more are at risk.

In an interview yesterday, Midlands Provincial Crop and Livestock officer, Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi said 2 048 animals have died and the worst affected district is Gokwe North where 570 cattle have since succumbed to drought.

She said some desperate farmers were now selling some of their cattle at giveaway prices to salvage something as the situation is expected to get worse.

“The prevailing drought has caused a huge loss to farmers. The total number of cattle that have succumbed to drought in the Midlands Province is at about 2 048. From the recorded statistics the most affected district is Gokwe North where 570 cattle have since succumbed to drought,” said Mrs Magwenzi.

The least affected district is Gokwe South where 110 cattle have been lost.

Mrs Magwenzi said more cattle could have died as the figure represents only the reported cases.

“Compared to last year, the figure represents nearly three times more as by this time we had only recorded 676 cattle deaths. Here the statistics are only for the reported cases. Some farmers are not reporting meaning the number could be far more than this,” she said.

The provincial herd, Mrs Magwenzi said stood at about 922 890 cattle.

She said food security and nutrition for both livestock and people is dire in the province due to the prevailing drought.

“When there is drought, we firstly talk about hunger because farmers will not have harvested anything, they won’t have grain therefore food security and nutrition is affected. You find that people walk long distances in search of water, like now I have just been told that livestock are also being driven for long distances to drink water and such conditions are difficult for both,” said Mrs Magwenzi.

She said in order to solve the issue, farmers should try by all means to get supplementary feed such as grass and wheat straw to feed especially the cattle.

Those who can sell some of their beasts, Mrs Magwenzi said are also encouraged to do so so that they have numbers of cattle they can manage.