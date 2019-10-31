Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

TWO elderly men employed as domestic workers in Bulawayo’s Hillside suburb allegedly stole clothes and an assortment of garden tools, military relics among other goods worth more than $30 000 from their employer

The pair has allegedly been stealing from the employer for the past three years until last month when the theft was discovered.

John Phiri of Nkulumane suburb and Cassim Mupiya of Hillcrest suburb both aged 56, allegedly connived and stole clothes, wheels, cutlery, building material and gardening tools among other goods from Mr Derrick Lacey (74), a pensioner.

Phiri and Mupiya yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu facing theft charges. They were remanded to November 4 on $100 bail each.

The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said between February 2015 and early September this year, the two accused persons connived and stole Mr Lacey’s property valued at $31 145.

The stolen goods include clothes, spanners, pairs of pliers, paint brushes, claw hammers, World War 2 medals, Mini Cooper gearbox, slide cutters, tape measures, trowels, hacksaws, rugby balls and clothes among other items.

During the commission of the offence, Phiri was working for the complainant as a gardener.

The offence came to light early last month when Mr Lacey discovered that his property was missing. He reported the matter to the police.

“On October 17, investigations were instituted leading to the recovery of two wheels from one Enock Chivhima who claimed to have bought them from Phiri,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Phiri was arrested a few days later at his workplace and he implicated Mupiya leading to his arrest.

Upon their arrest, police searched the rooms of the two accused resulting in the recovery of stolen goods valued at $403.

Most of the stolen goods were allegedly sold by the accused.—@mashnets