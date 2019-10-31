At this point in time, you must have already heard the news that Jamaican reggae musician Christopher Martin will be returning to Nairobi in December to thrill his fans.

The news of his return for a major concert in the capital broke two weeks ago with the Cheater’s Prayer hit maker confirming the visit later on in a video.

Nonetheless, ahead of the anticipated show, Nairobi News spoke to the 32-year-old crooner on phone from New York, US where he is currently held up by a stream of shows.

Here is the message he had for Kenyan ladies.

“Yes, I will be there on the 7th December as announced. I am returning with so much love and hope to receive some love from my Kenyan fans. Let’s make the weekend a loving weekend hoping to see all my Kenyan ladies,” Chris Martin said.

DATE AND VENUE

The date of the event organized by Umoja Splash Festival is set for 7th December 2019 even though the venue is yet to be confirmed with the organizers.

This will be Martin’s second visit to Kenya with his last being eight years ago. During that first visit in March 2011, he performed at the Carnivore grounds.On that visit he was accompanied by his girlfriend at the time dancehall superstar Cecil.

The two dated secretly for four an half years before splitting. At the time of their breakup, they had been blessed by a daughter.

Martin also has two other children from different relationships.