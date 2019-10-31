Kenyan rapper Fena Gitu has slammed fellow Kenyan artistes accusing them of failing to show support for each other.

Fena tweeted lamenting how Elani’s listening party for the launch of their album on Wednesday night had just handful artistes in attendance.

She also vented on how the listening party for her album was only graced by three artistes, one of them her friend.

“KENYAN ARTISTS BARELY SHOW UP FOR FELLOW ARTISTS. There were like 4 artists (one who is my best friend so it doesn’t count) at my listening party, and a handful last night @elanimuziki’s listening party. Na tunataka fans watusupport. Anyway, album ni ya mafans, ama?” Tweeted Fena Gitu.

Her concerns appear to be rooted from in online outcry by artiste who lamented how the mainstream media and deejays do not play Kenyan music.

They claimed that music from Nigerian and Tanzanians had taken over the airwaves.

Fena’s tweet appeared to have woken up the old wound as Kenyans on Twitter gave varied opinions on the matter.

“In this brutal economic period, you gotta give some of them a pass. But they better show up for the 2nd listening party!” tweeted @fradamek.

“Yes yes yes. I haven’t heard any truer words, God bless you,” wrote @WatiriNjeri.

— Fena Gitu (@Fena_menal) October 31, 2019