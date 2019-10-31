Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD winning Bulawayo comedian MaForty wants to use his Sanctified Comedy Club to promote Zimbabwean comedy.

MaForty whose real name is Hubert Dumisani Ndlovu, has bagged the Outstanding Comedian Award in the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

He founded Sanctified Comedy Club (SCC) with fellow comedian cum-gospel rapper T1nda.

The comedian who will not be performing in Bulawayo until March next year in order to give other comedians the platform, said SCC is open to every Zimbabwean comedian.

“The Sanctified Comedy Club is a family-oriented club meaning the content that we use is clean as we target families as our audience. The club is open to any comedian who wants to join as long as their content is

clean and palatable to families,” said MaForty.

SCC is responsible for bringing in songstress Rudo Nyoni and award-winning poet Tinashe Tafirenyika to the comedy scene.

MaForty said: “Sanctified comedy club brought Rudo and Tinashe at the Borderline Insanity at Intwasa and we seek to have more female comedians to our club as we want Zimbabwe’s stand-up comedy to grow.”

The comedian has been doing international shows this year in countries like Swaziland, Botswana, South Africa and will be going to Malawi this coming month.

“I’ve had an amazing year so far as I’ve managed to travel to other countries to showcase my skills in comedy,” said the soft-spoken comedian. – @waynecas