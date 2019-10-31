Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

NETONE and Highlanders held a joint anti-doping campaign at Gifford High School yesterday where young aspiring footballers were advised to abstain from drugs.

The campaign was led by Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, head coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh as well as players Munyaradzi “Yaya” Chitembwa and Bukhosi Sibanda. Chitembwa and Sibanda are former Gifford High School pupils.

Chitembwa, who was a senior prefect at the school, advised the boys to strike a balance between football and their school work.

“Some of you here can confirm that I never bunked a lesson or attempted to skip school. I managed to balance sports and academics. You have to make time for sports after school and not go into the streets. It is all about your determination and effort put in your studies and sports together,” Chitembwa said.

Dube added: “While these drugs are being advertised as making someone look cool or hype, they damage you physically and mentally, especially the brain. For example, a player on the field that has taken drugs becomes slow to react in passing, clearing or controlling the ball.”

This is the fourth time the mobile network operator has conducted the anti-drug campaign, following similar initiatives in Gweru and Harare.

In Gweru, NetOne partnered with Chapungu United, while in Harare, Caps United and Black Rhinos, who they sponsor, took part in the fight.