Fairness Moyana in Hwange

FAMILIES of Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) workers in Hwange are set to undergo pneumoconiosis tests after Government engaged the company citing the need to protect the mining community from the thermal power plant pollution effects.

Pneumoconiosis is a chronic respiratory disease caused by inhaling metallic or mineral particles and most companies are obliged to ensure that their workers undergo mandatory testing. Exposure to asbestos, silica and coal dust are the most common causes of pneumoconiosis. There is no cure for the disease but it can be prevented with the appropriate respiratory protection, health experts say.

Although ZPC has health safety measures for its workers, these are not extended to families who reside near the plant and are equally affected by the pollution. Energy and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi, said Government was worried about the continued neglect of families who faced similar exposure to emissions from the power station.

“There is a matter that really disturbed me, the way people are living where the emissions from the power station and dust find their way to their houses, which are located closer. Children are breathing that air and this causes people to suffer from chest diseases,” he said.

“So, I spoke to management and told them that the entire family should also undergo tests. Zesa is the one that is going to look for the money needed for the medical exam. This is so that people don’t end up dying at the expense of power generation.”

Minister Chasi, who recently visited Hwange to assess the progress at the 600MW Hwange Power Station units 7 and 8 expansion project, said management had indicated to him that plans of relocating affected families to new areas were at an advanced stage.

During the visit, Minister Chasi also toured some of the employees’ houses that are adjacent to the power station and in the direction of dust emissions. He assured the community that Government was committed to providing decent housing to its people.

Women told Minister Chasi that although the project was a welcome economic development, coal dust was affecting their health.

“Honourable Minister we are grateful for the project, which has created jobs for some of some of us and our husbands. We however have a challenge as coal dust from the plant is finding its way into our houses. The expansion project is close to where we stay so there is a lot of noise pollution as a result of blasting, digging and movement of haulage trucks. If we can be relocated to other areas, we would be grateful,” said Ms Hilda Ncube.