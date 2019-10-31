TelOne –like ZOL– is revising their broadband packages this coming month. It seems all players in the industry from mobile providers to residential and office providers have decided to change their packages in one go.
TelOne’s residential packages are now priced as follows:
|Package
|Data
|Price
|Home Basic
|10GB
|$176
|Home Extra
|15GB
|$188
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|$222
|Home Plus
|30GB
|$292
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|$375
|Home Premier
|60GB
|$491
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|$632
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|$1039
|Intense
|Unlimited
|$1401
SME broadband packages are nor priced as follows:
|Package
|Data
|Price
|Infinity Supreme
|Unlimited
|$1752
|Infinity Extra
|Unlimited
|$2335
Finally, public wifi pricing is also getting price adjustments:
|Package
|Data
|Price
|Infinity Supreme
|Unlimited
|$1752
|Infinity Extra
|Unlimited
|$2335
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Leave a Reply