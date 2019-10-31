TelOne –like ZOL– is revising their broadband packages this coming month. It seems all players in the industry from mobile providers to residential and office providers have decided to change their packages in one go.

TelOne’s residential packages are now priced as follows:

Package Data Price Home Basic 10GB $176 Home Extra 15GB $188 Home Basic Night 20GB $222 Home Plus 30GB $292 Home Plus Night 60GB $375 Home Premier 60GB $491 Home Premier Night 120GB $632 Infinity Pro 500GB $1039 Intense Unlimited $1401

SME broadband packages are nor priced as follows:

Package Data Price Infinity Supreme Unlimited $1752 Infinity Extra Unlimited $2335

Finally, public wifi pricing is also getting price adjustments:

