Fans of The Queen have started a petition and threatened to boycott the show if producers do not bring back SK Khoza’s character, Shaka.

SK has been part of the soapie’s storyline since its first season, but left the show recently.

Show producers, Ferguson Films confirmed his departure in a statement in September, thanking him for his work on the production. The news shocked many, but it turned to frustration and anger this week when Shaka’s last scenes played out. On the scenes, Shaka and his cousin Dingane, had a standoff at gunpoint, before Kagiso intervened and shot Shaka.

While Shaka was recovering, he lunged at Dingane again for going after his wife, leading to Kagiso putting him in a chokehold and suffocating him.

Annoyed by how it all ended, one fan started a petition to demand the show’s producers to bring Shaka back or at least give him an “honourable send-off”.

“This petition is to ask the Ferguson Films to either reconsider the termination of Shaka’s contract, also known as Sthembiso Khoza. And if the production company cannot do that, to at least give him an honourable send off, after all the years that he has graced our screens,” the petition read.

So far, it has gathered more than 5 000 signatures.

Others filled timelines with memes and messages calling for Shaka to return and Dingane to go. Some even threatened to boycott the show if their demands were not met. Mzansi Magic Head of PR & Publicity, Philly Kubheka said Shaka’s departure was due to the actor’s character no longer fitting in with the storyline.

“With the storyline having evolved, the character Shaka does not form a part of it currently. SK Khoza is a very talented and passionate actor who remains an integral part of Mzansi Magic’s authentic storytelling,” Kubheka said.

But according to Sunday Sun, the 33-year-old was fired from the show due to being unprofessional and having ‘diva tendencies.’ Speaking to the publication, a source reportedly revealed how SK’s personal life would follow him to work.

“He’s always in trouble. If he’s not delaying production, he’s involved in child support drama that has been following him to work. He’s not the same person (that) he was. It’s as if fame changed him,” the source said.

The sources also further claimed that SK was warned on various occasions before his contract was terminated. Earlier this year, the actor found himself being the talk of town after fans accused him of cheating on the mother of his children with colleague, Pabee Moganedi who previously played the role of Mamiki on The Queen. – TimesLive