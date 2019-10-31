Rising musician Lovemore “Lovezh” Nherudzo is set to launch his fourth album titled “Mwari Mupenyu” that carries a number of gospel tracks.

The six-track album has songs like “Vana VemuZimbabwe”, “Reurura”, “Tsotsi” and the title track “Mwari Mupenyu”

The album will be launched live on radio and the musician says he wants to get immediate feedback from his fans.

“I am taking this as my best project so far and I saw it fit to launch it live on radio so that my fans can give me instant feedback. As always, I respect my fans’ opinion and I want them to know that their feedback is important to me. I will use it to create better projects for them,” said Lovezh.

The album was produced by talented producer Blessing Muchenga at 263 Music Lab and it will be launched on Radio Zimbabwe.

Lovezh said he has completely turned to rhumba from sungura after the success of rhumba tracks on his previous album.

“On my last album I had a fusion of rhumba and sungura and I realised that my fans really loved the rhumba sound so this whole album is rhumba. It was fun putting the project together and my producer really worked hard to put my vision to life,” he said.

Lovezh said he is looking forward to making more inspiring music that is meaningful to people’s everyday lives.

“My goal as an artist is to create music that touches people’s hearts. Music is supposed to heal and comfort and that is what I strive to do,” said Lovezh.