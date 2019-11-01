Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A MAN and his wife from Bulawayo who ill-treated their four-year-old son by beating him everyday, denying him food and making him wash his own clothes, were lucky to escape jail when they were sentenced to do community service.

The couple from Old Lobengula suburb, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, abused the toddler by whipping him with a leather belt whenever he soiled himself and fed him once a day.

The court heard that the biological mother of the child died a year ago and the man married another woman who said she only followed his instructions on how to treat the minor.

The duo pleaded guilty to ill-treating or neglecting a child or any young person charge before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

The magistrate sentenced the man and the woman to 15 months in prison. Three months were suspended on condition that they should not commit a similar offence within the next three years. The magistrate further suspended 12 months on condition that the man and the woman perform 430 hours of community service at Njube Police station.

For the State, Mr Chief Muteve said the couple took turns to assault the boy.

“On an unknown date in October, the accused persons assaulted the complainant with a leather belt several times accusing him of messing himself. The complainant was rescued by neighbours after they heard him screaming,” he said. “Accused persons also ill-treated the child by denying him clothing, shelter, medical attention and care necessary for his health or wellbeing. The accused persons sometimes left the child alone locked in a room with no food.”

Mr Muteve said neighbours witnessed the abuse and reported the matter to the police leading to the couple's arrest.