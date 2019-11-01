Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC have received a timely cash injection from Ingwebu Breweries in their pursuit of a quick return to the topflight league next season.

Ingwebu Breweries pumped $53 000 into the municipal side’s dry coffers and the club immediately indicated that the money will be used to settle players’ outstanding dues.

City have been struggling to pay players winning bonuses, while some were still owed signing on fees.

City chairman Jerry Sibanda said the Ingwebu Breweries gesture would enable them to clear all players’ arrears.

“Bulawayo City is a struggling team without resources. We are sponsored by ratepayers’ money and failure get help from elsewhere will see us failing to finish a season. With that said l would like to state that Ingwebu has done us good. For now, Bulawayo City is on top of the log standings, three points ahead of our fierce rivals Talen Vision,” said Sibanda.

“Ingwebu has therefore come to the rescue at the opportune time. Our boys have been unhappy to the extent of threatening to boycott some of the games. As we speak, the boys are happy and fully focused on getting that ticket to the topflight league after we paid all their signing on fees as well as winning bonuses courtesy of Ingwebu. They have always shown great interest in working with us and it is, therefore, our hope that if we get promoted into the Premier Soccer League, they will continue working with us,” he said.

City face Binga Pirates at Luveve Stadium this afternoon in what should be an exciting encounter. They top the table with 58 points from 25 games, with just three games to the end of the season.

City coach Try Ncube has challenged his boys to guard against complacency ahead of today’s encounter.

“It’s another big game and the stakes are very high. We are going to fight hard to get three points. What is important is for the boys to guard against complacency. We have been talking to them and reminding them of teams that have gone on to lose points at a stage like the one we are in,” said Ncube.

Vision take on Bosso 90 at Crescent then host Casmyn before wrapping up their season with a trip to Hwange for a clash with Makomo.

After today’s game City will be left with a trip to Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and a local derby with Arenel.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City vs Binga Pirates (Luveve 12PM) Bosso 90 vs Talen Vision (Crescent 12pm)

Tomorrow: CIWU vs Mosi Rovers (Crescent 12pm), Makomo vs Arenel Movers (Mpumalanga 12pm), Casmyn vs ZPC Hwange (Turkmine 3pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela vs Moto Moto (Brady Barracks 12pm) Toronto vs Main Line (Khumalo Barracks 3pm) – @innocentskizoe