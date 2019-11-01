Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

The mining town of Kwekwe will be a hive of activity tomorrow with a number of entertainment lined up for revellers.

Rhumba outfit, Diamond Musica are set to serenade fans in the mining town when they perform at Autoworx on Saturday.

The Dis is good hitmakers, who will be performing in the mining town for the first time after close to five years, will be marking a return to the Midlands, with a once off show backed by The Groove Band. Band manager, Pitsoeu Lumiere promised fireworks.

“We’ll be at our best, we are coming to the Midlands to give the best of our African Rhumba. It’s been a while since we performed in the province, please come and let’s have fun,” said Lumiere.

Autoworx has grown to become the best place for artistes and has played host to Jah Prayzah, Selmor Mtukudzi and ExQ among others.

Meanwhile, dancehall artiste, Bazooker will be accompanying Power FM disckey jockey, DJ Scot on his return to Midlands when they perform at The Lit.

The radio personality will be marking his return to the province where the station was once based. The Lit Manager, Christopher “Boss Mada” Madamombe said all was ready.

“We are delighted to be hosting DJ Scott and Bazooker for our summertime party. As an open air joint, we are bringing a good environment for people to have fun and enjoy this summer,” said Boss Mada.

This is the first time the joint has hosted a high profile event.