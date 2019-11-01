Locadia Mavhudzi, Midlands Correspondent

JAILED Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura’s daughter says she has found solace in gospel music after her family deserted her for leaving the family church.

Esther Gumbura who is based in Gweru and has since released three singles, says she will record an album next month.

She says challenges she faced growing up in a polygamous family of 36 children, inspired her to sing gospel.

Esther said she defied her father’s Church doctrine and directive to marry from the congregation when she married the love of her life, Leo Mhlanga.

She said she was as result forced to leave her father’s church and now attends Spoken Word Fellowship.

“Iam now regarded as an outcast by my family because I refused to marry a rich man from my father’s church, said Esther.

She said as a grown up person she believes she has a right to make independent decisions regarding her life as opposed to being directed by the Church or family.

Esther is the second born daughter of Gumbura’s first wife, Tafadzwa Makoni.

She chronicled her experiences growing up in a polygamous family but said despite the big numbers as children they loved each other.

“It is not easy growing up in a polygamous family especially with the stiff rules from the church. My father who is serving a jail term is bitter with my choices. I left all the riches and started from scratch with my husband,” said Esther.

The 32-year-old says gospel music is her calling as she grew up singing in the church. Esther said she had to turn down her father request to manage family farms to concentrate on her music.

“I have a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Agricultural Economics from the Midlands State University because my father wanted me to manage the family farms,” she said.