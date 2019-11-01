Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Acting President Kembo Mohadi has participated at this month’s national clean-up exercise held at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre in Harare.

In his address to the crowd gathered for the exercise, Acting President Mohadi said a clean environment was critical for the conservation of ecology for the benefit of future generations.

The clean-up exercise was launched last year and is running under the theme, “Zero Tolerance to Litter: My Environment, My Pride.”