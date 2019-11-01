AFTER a five-year winless run in the Soweto derby, Kaizer Chiefs midfield strongman Willard Katsande believes this season against a weakened Orlando Pirates could be their best chance to end their drought.

The last time Amakhosi defeated the Buccaneers in a competitive match was back in 2015 in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout. In fact, the last time Chiefs beat Pirates in regulation time was in 2014 in a 2-0 win under Stuart Baxter.

Katsande is one of the few players in the current squad who knows what it feels like to win a derby. “We know the history and haven’t beaten them in a long time,” he said.

“Last season we played well in the second-leg of the league and we need to build on that performance. The derby is not based on previous results and is about who wants it more on the day. I think we want it more and will show it on Saturday.”

Last season, Pirates got the better of Chiefs in the semis of the TKO with a 2-1 win in Durban. This season after Milutin Sredojevic left and Rulani Mokwena took over, the team has been struggling to find its feet.

Chiefs will look to avenge that loss as they face their rivals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the same tournament in a quarter-final clash on Saturday (3.30pm).

“I have experienced 27 derbies and it’s always difficult. We will take the game to them,” he said. “It’s up to us. Derbies are also more about the crowd because you can get carried away and not achieve your objective.”

Ernst Middendorp could be the man to end their losing streak.

“Coach Ernst is someone who is a professional and is a good coach. He is someone who is honest and strict.”

Meanwhile, Katsande nearing the record of teammate Itumeleng Khune as he gears up for the upcoming back-to-back Soweto derbies.

Katsande could run out for his 24th consecutive derby appearance in this weekend’s Telkom Knockout quarter-final clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, before adding another in next weekend’s Absa Premiership meeting.

Khune has featured in 27 derbies since making his debut for Amakhosi in 2007, but has missed a couple in recent years through injury.

Former club star Siphiwe Tshabalala, who remains without a club this season, holds the current record for most Soweto Derby appearances, having featured in 31 consecutive clashes against Orlando Pirates prior to his departure from Naturena in July 2018.

Katsande, meanwhile, has never missed a competitive meeting with Pirates since his arrival from Ajax Cape Town back in 2011, with only ‘Shabba’ having made more consecutive derby appearances for the club.

The 33-year-old Zimbabwean has since reflected on his journey in the biggest fixture on the PSL calendar and insists he is not targeting his former teammates’ record.

“I can’t say I’m eyeing Shabba’s record of 31 (Derbies) because I’m just a poor boy coming from Zimbabwe and playing in these derbies are so special to me,” said Katsande.

“I’m just enjoying these moments, which is to be part of these kinds of games. When I sit down after I’ve retired, I’ll tell my grandkids that I was part and parcel of these Soweto derbies.”

Bernard Parker is the third most experienced member in the side when it comes to this mammoth fixture, with ‘Die Hond’ set to feature in his 22nd Derby should he return from injury this weekend. -SowetanLive-KickOff.