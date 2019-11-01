Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has apologised to the fans saying he acknowledges the Glamour Boys are shortchanging their supporters.

The Harare giants have recorded their highest number of draws in over a decade following a 15th draw of the season in a 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys could become the first team to draw more than half of the games for the whole season, in a decade, if they post three more stalemates.

Only Harare City drew 15 times in 30 games in 2015.

Ndiraya has become frustrated with the number of draws which has put his future at Dynamos in doubt.

“We would like to apologise to the fans and at the same time appeal to them not to lose heart and keep on backing us,” he said.

”We will be playing for them going forward. The youngsters need everyone’s support to get the right confidence.

“It’s so frustrating that we continue to draw matches like no man’s business.

“The team has improved a lot, in terms of the general play, but results are always draws.

”Sometimes, you get this feeling that it is better to lose this match and pick where exactly you would have faltered and win the next matches.

“Look, if we had won all the matches, or even two-thirds of the games, we have drawn we would have been up the ladder.

”But like what I have always said, the team is not yet capable of doing very well to merit the stature of the club.”

Ndiraya said they were not providing DeMbare with the respect the club demands.

“Dynamos are a very big institution but look where we are coming from, the few senior guys we have in the squad have largely been dogged by injuries,” he said.

“We have never had a full complement of the squad at any given time.

”The players we have are mostly youngsters who are still learning the Premiership ropes.

“We have to be a bit patient with them going forward. Otherwise, we are as much disappointed as the rest of the people who believe in the institution.”

Before this season, the highest number of stalemates recorded by the team was 12 in 2015 and last year.