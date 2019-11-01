Oliver Kazunga, Senior Reporter

THE private sector should support Government in positioning and marketing the country’s brand and goods across the globe leveraging on digital transformation and knowledge-driven initiatives being spearheaded by the Second Republic.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this in Bulawayo yesterday while officially opening the 11th Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) Annual Convention.

She said that while Government has adopted the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra, it cannot go it alone as far as marketing and promoting the country’s brand was concerned. The task requires involvement of marketing professionals in the private sector.

“We need your support to position and market the country brand on the global scale, promote our local goods and brands as well as promote exports,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“This marketers convention comes at a time when there is global digital transformation. As you are aware, Government is working on transforming the country into a digital and knowledge-driven society in line with Vision 2030.”

The convention ran under the theme: “Engaging strategic marketing in a dynamic environment – Expanding Horizons”. Reforms under the Second Republic seek to attract increased foreign direct investment from all over the world in order to achieve an upper middle-income economy status by 2030.

The minister challenged marketing professionals to take part in the upcoming Dubai 2020 Expo saying the international exhibition provides Zimbabwean businesses an opportunity to sell their products to the global village.

Government recently announced the migration to the holding of e-enabled paperless Cabinet meetings, as well as the introduction of the executive electronic dashboard to monitor the implementation of priority programmes in real time. The innovations, she said, are part of the broader e-Government programme, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe by 2030.

“We implore you the corporate sector to lead in the digital transformation so that you remain relevant and adapt to the ever-changing digital environment,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She commended MAZ for making great strides in uplifting the marketing profession in the country saying this has resulted in business and professional growth.

“Marketers play a pivotal role not only in marketing their business but also promoting their brands and this culminates in a strong national Zimbabwe,” she said.

“This, therefore, calls on you the marketers and communications professional to be at the forefront of presenting your brands.

“Gone are the days when long-term strategies are needed but effective tactics that are swift and responsive to the changing environment. The coming of the social media space has completely revolutionised the way we communicate with our customers.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said poor marketing strategies will never last in people’s minds and Government was encouraging responsible communication from the marketing professionals underpinned by their broad influence on public’s choices and the world’s view.

She said her ministry was seized with the task of ensuring Government policies and decisions are timeously communicated.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was also working on the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, which is part of ongoing reforms in the media to align the country’s laws to the Constitution.

“The ultimate objective is to emerge with a vibrant, non-polarised, diverse and pluralistic media sector, which positively contributes to the deepening of the country’s democratic processes and the socio-economic development agenda,” she said.

“As marketers and communications personnel, you work closely with the media, therefore, we encourage you to impart your input into the Bill as public hearings are still ongoing. It is your right to have a say in the media policy as key stakeholders of the media,” she said. — @okazunga