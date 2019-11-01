Takudzwa Chitsiga, Harare Bureau

Black Rhinos 2-1 TelOne

BLACK Rhinos successfully completed a treble over relegation-threatened TelOne after they edging them in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The match was delayed by 20 minutes as the visiting team was denied access to the stadium upon arrival.

Rhinos are now fifth on the log, nine points behind log leaders Caps United with six games to go.

TelOne remain rooted in the red zone in 16th place with 29 points.

TelOne were defeated 3-1 in the league and 2-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup by the same Rhinos side.

The visitors’ King Nadolo terrorised the army side defence and was duly rewarded in the 24th minute as he scored a beauty.

Nadolo received the ball at the edge of the box from Tafadzwa Sibanda and he cooly controlled it before firing a volley that gave Ashley Reyners no chance.

After the breather Rhinos, who had managed no meaningful attempt at goal in the first half, equalised through Allen Gahadzikwa.

The visitors were further punished at the stroke of full-time as Osbourne Mukuradare headed home the winner.

“The fighting spirit from the boys, after we were down, was good,’’ said Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa.

‘’The team played well and they managed to get the equaliser early after the restart which gave us confidence.

‘’It is good that the pacesetters are dropping points and we are within their reach.’’

Teams

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, F Banda, A Tandi, J Mukombwe, M Mukumba, T Jaravani, W Mtasa, A Gahadzikwa, M Demera (G Saunyama 55th min), W Taderera.

TelOne: R Phiri, M Chigumira, S Phiri, T Nyabinde, I Zambezi, E Zinyama, J Jam, T Sibanda (M Moyo 75th min), K Nadolo, E Mandiranga (J Mzokomba 78th min).