Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Abednico Ncube has said the construction of roads and bridges is among Government’s top priorities.

Speaking at the commissioning of Mtsheleli One Bridge in Ward 16, Matobo District on Wednesday, Cde Ncube said the bridge will ensure that the community accesses certain areas after the old bridge was destroyed by Cyclone Dineo in 2017.

Mtsheleli One Bridge is located along the Natisa- Gwandavalle Road, providing a link to Kezi and Bulawayo.

“We are here to commission Mtsheleli One Bridge which was constructed by the Government of Zimbabwe through the District Development Fund (DDF) in partnership with the local community. This project undoubtedly has a far reaching impact towards attainment of our national vision as it relates to road infrastructural development in which we envisage among others a trafficable road network to every corner of the country by 2030,” he said.

“Government envisages a scenario where every community in the country is linked to the other as well as to urban or service centres, hence the construction of roads and bridges has remained one of the top priorities on the development agenda.”

Cde Ncube said Government was also working on addressing the drought situation and water challenges affecting Matabeleland South Province and the entire nation. He urged community members to take part in the food for work programme which has been introduced by Government to alleviate food shortage at the same time developing communities.

Cde Ncube said Government with assistance from its partners was in the process of rehabilitating boreholes and drilling new ones in order to ease water challenges.

“The drought relief programme has been targeting the vulnerable in our communities but with the current situation everyone has become food insecure and as a measure to ensure that everyone has access to food Government has introduced the food for work programme. I therefore encourage all able-bodied individuals to participate in this programme,” he said.

Cde Ncube said Mtsheleli One Bridge will help bring huge socio-economic benefits to surrounding communities.

Speaking during the same event, Matabeleland South Provincial DDF Coordinator, Mr Moment Malandu said the bridge was constructed after the old one was damaged by Cyclone Dineo.

He said Government allocated $850 000 towards construction of the low bridge as a stop gap measure until a high level bridge is constructed.

Ms Talitha Sibanda from Silozwe Village said the bridge comes as a relief for pupils from Lushumbe and Gwandavalle who were failing to access Silozwe Secondary School when the area received heavy rains. She said they could now access the clinic which is also across the river. — @DubeMatutu