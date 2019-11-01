Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Water Polo Board of Control (ZWPBC) has named the national girls’ Under-19 squad for the 2019 Schools’ Water Polo South Africa inter-provincial tournament in Johannesburg from December 7-11.

The four-day event is one of the largest schools’ Water Polo tournaments in the world and will bring together about 110 teams to the St Stithians College Aquatics Centre.

The squad will be managed by Brendon Werrett, who recently competed in the FINA Water Polo Challengers Cup in Singapore last month.

Last month, the water polo board announced three boys’ teams (Under-19, Under-17 and Under-16) to carry the nation’s flag at the same tournament.

In last year’s event, Zimbabwe finished third in the girls’ Under-16 category in East London, South Africa.

Squad

Jenna Mathieson, Donna Van Oudtshoorn, Sasha Gemmill, Carla Goodinson, Danielle Miller, Jorja Jones, Wandile Banda, Isabella Savo, Kianna Melvin, Savanah Du Preez, Samantha Hoal, Chelsey Hunter