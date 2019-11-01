Mbira masters Tendai “Samaita” Gahamadze and Tichaona “Nyamasvisva” MaAfrika are set to rekindle memories of the original Mbira Dzenharira when they share the stage tonight at Bar Rouge at Harare’s Westgate Shopping Mall.

Some years ago, the two steered the original Mbira DzeNharira ship that popularised mbira music.

They later went their separate ways with Samaita remaining with Mbira DzeNharira, while Nyamasvisva founded Mawungira eNharira.

Despite having respectable separate careers, the mbira gurus sometimes come together for joint shows where they take fans down memory lane.

It is likely to be the case tonight when they share the stage at La Rouge.

They have done a number of joint shows at the venue and La Rouge manager Spencer Sahumani says their combination was a crowd-puller.

“Since they started having joint shows here, we realised that they do better as a combination than they do as separate entities. They have also realised that people are nostalgic and still want to see them on the same stage together,” said Sahumani.

“We have the best shows when they perform together. Some mbira lovers have suggested that they do joint shows every week, but they now have separate groups to focus on. We are confident this week’s show will be another exciting affair.”