Jiti musician Baba Harare said his forthcoming eight-track album, “Generator”, set for release on November 7 does not carry dirty lyrics, but is pregnant with educative messages.

Born Braveman Chizvino, Baba Harare has previously been on the receiving end of a backlash from his followers for what they called ” dirty lyrics”.

This time around, the Jiti singer believes such perceptions will be washed away once his album hits the streets.

“I do not have even a single song with dirty lyrics. Since I started playing Jiti music, I only did it the way it must be done,” he said.

Baba Harare said his album was ready and he was working towards the launch scheduled for Foodnest Restaurant, Longcheng Plaza, in Harare.

“Preparations for the launch are at an advanced stage. The album is ready with everything already in place.

“The album carries eight tracks that are loaded with sing-along, educative and worship songs,” he said.

He has roped in the services of his friend and sungura musician Peter Moyo and dancehall singer Buffalo Souljah.

Baba Harare featured Peter Moyo on the track “Come Over” while Buffalo Souljah joins him on “Wandivaraidza”.

Other songs to look forward to on the album are “Rita”, “I Will Never Fall in Love”, “Generator”, “Jiti-Gure”, “Fambai Neni” and “Automatically”.

The album was produced by Maselo, DJ Tamuka and Makumbe. He has previously released “Minamato yaRasta”, “Ramba Wakadzvanya” and “Chikwama Changu”.