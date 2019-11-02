Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo artistes yesterday joined the rest of the nation to mark the National Clean Up Day when they cleaned up Renkin Long Distance Bus terminus in Makokoba.

The artistes who exchanged guitars, drums and microphones for brooms, later held a meeting to discuss the running of the National Art Merit Awards (NAMA).

The meeting was organised by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), a company which has been given the contract to run Nama for the next five years.

Artistes said they were not happy with the way nominees are selected for the different categories.

They also said they want the competition categories to be expanded to accommodate other genres.

The artiste said the organisers of the awards should pay for the accommodation and other expenses for artistes attending NAMA.

The managing director of JCMC Nyanhi said the engagement was meant to come up with strategies to improve the running of NAMA and as such his company will strive to address all the concerns raised by artistes.

The engagement started in August in Mabvuku and Dzivarasekwa, both in Harare and another meeting was held in Mutare before the Bulawayo engagement.