Prosper Dembedza, Harare Bureau

KWEKWE businessman Shepherd Tundiya, who was facing allegations of coercing the director of JR Goddard Contracting (Pvt) Ltd to withdraw a criminal abuse of office report he made against four members of the National Assembly, was discharged at the close of the State case on Wednesday.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube said there was no evidence to prove the charges against him.

He said it was clear that Tundiya never demanded or instructed the complainant to withdraw the matter.

The State last week closed its case after calling its last witness, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya to testify.

Dr Mangudya told the court that Tundiya called him in January and said he had information on people who were abusing his name and that of the RBZ.

Dr Mangudya said he invited Tundiya to his office to discuss the matter and also asked him to call Mr Goddard to attend the same meeting.

Tundiya, Dr Mangudya said, came to his office with Mr Goddard and his administration director Mr Douglas Mafukidze the next day and they discussed the matter.

Dr Mangudya said he wanted Mr Goddard to confirm allegations made by Tundiya that he had said Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa had indicated that he (Dr Mangudya) wanted a facilitation fee for a Hwange Colliery Mine deal.

“During the meeting, I asked him (Goddard) whether he had anything in writing or in the form of text messages between him and Mliswa and he said he didn’t have,” said Dr Mangudya.

“I then advised Mr Goddard to be careful when he has information that tarnishes people’s image without any evidence.”

Tundiya was being represented by Mr Ashly Mugiya.