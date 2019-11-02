Nomvelo Siziba, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Victoria Falls has appeared in court facing charges of physical abuse and violating a protection order after he assaulted his wife over some antibiotic pills he found in their matrimonial bedroom.

Maxwell Nyoni (51) of 1249 Aerodrome suburb beat up his wife Ms Senzeni Nyathi (49) last week after he bumped onto some Cotrimoxazole pills under a pillow in their bedroom.

Cotrimoxazole is an antibiotic used to treat specific types of infections such as pneumonia and to boost the immune system in people living with HIV.

The couple had an argument as Nyoni demanded to know the source of the pills and who was using them.

The argument degenerated into a fight and Nyoni kicked Ms Nyathi all over the body before attempting to strangle her.

Nyoni, who had a protection order granted against him at the Victoria Falls magistrates’ Courts last month when he was ordered not to assault or insult his wife or destroy property, was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to violating a protection order and physical abuse when he appeared before the Victoria Falls Magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

Nyoni told the court that he assaulted his wife after she failed to give a satisfactory answer regarding the pills.

He said his wife abused him using the power of the protection order.

The magistrate sentenced him to seven months in prison for both charges.

The sentence was suspended on condition that Nyoni performs 245 hours of community service at the Vehicle Inspection Department Victoria Falls depot. — @nomvelosiziba