Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE have launched a manhunt for six robbers who attacked five mine workers and robbed them of R6 000, US$180, RTGS$800 and two cell phones in Colleen Bawn.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 2AM at Priest Wood Mine.

She said the suspects who were armed with logs arrived at the mine and attacked five mine workers before robbing them.

Insp Mangena said three of the mine workers sustained some injuries and were referred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for treatment.

“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred at Priest Wood Mine compound in Colleen Bawn. The six suspects whose identity is unknown arrived at the mine and gained entry into the office through an unlocked door,” she said.

“The group who were armed with logs attacked five mine workers. They took a cash box containing R6 000, US$180, RTGS$800 and two cell phones and fled. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.”

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to report at any police station nearest to them. Insp Mangena also advised members of the public to ensure that their doors are locked and their properties are properly secured at night.

“Investigations are underway and we have since launched a manhunt for the suspects. We appeal to anyone who might have information on their whereabouts or identity to visit any nearest police station,” she said. — @DubeMatutu