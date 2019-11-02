Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Amanda Grace Nkomo feels overwhelmed with love and appreciation from people following the launch of her music video, Ngithembe Wena last week.

For those who follow Amanda Grace’s career, the song is a complete turnaround from her fast-paced persona in tracks such as Bhera Rorira.

Ngithembe Wena is a prayer to God by Amanda Grace or anyone who wants to sing along, that as a person they must trust in God no matter the situation. The music video was shared on her YouTube channel Amanda Grace on Wednesday.

Besides the soul touching song, the music video, which was launched at Ster Kinekor recently, got her a standing ovation from the packed Cinema 1. It was shot in Kwekwe, Gweru and Bulawayo by local film company Fusion Media Group (FMG) and directed by Tatenda Mkandla.

Shedding tears of joy, Amanda Grace said this was the first step towards releasing an album next year.

“The album will be released next year and I’m hard at work in studio. It was interesting to realise how there were a lot of people I didn’t know, some who I met for the first time. I was truly humbled honestly by the support and appreciation. Even more the response to the music video,” said Amanda Grace.

The Harvest House International Super Choir lead singer and vocal director for their last two albums, Genesis Volume 1 and 2, said it was amazing that people responded in their numbers to her music video launch.

“It’s interesting how people from my city still take their time to attend shows and events called by artistes. I see with this response that God is in it. At the end of the day I cease to be an artiste if the audience isn’t there,” she said.

Amanda Grace has worked with various musicians such as Eric Moyo, Takesure Zamar, Vocal Ex, Creme Voices and Lorraine Stot as a backing vocalist.

Her best friend songbird Mimi Tarukwana shared how working with Amanda Grace was always a learning curve.

Other gospel musicians such as Abigail Mwembe felt the route that Amanda Grace took with this song was the perfect direction to launch her career.

“Obviously Amanda is a talented musician with the works she has done. I’ve followed her career from when she was young and now, she has come of age. This song is mature and it touches people’s souls which is what the essence of gospel music should be,” said Mwembe.

During the music video’s launch, people commended her for a job well done.

“Amanda’s video was out of this world. I don’t think there’s anyone who has come close to this one. Powerful stuff. The song spoke to me as her message was about the situations that I was going through. It was ministry and you could feel what she was singing,” said one fan by the name Hudson.

Nomakhwezi Tshabalala said: The song ministers so much in my life and it meant much more with the music video.”

Comedian Nceku commended Amanda Grace for making an effort to launch a music video that he described as amazing.

“There’s not much of these things in Bulawayo where someone is releasing a music video, they put so much effort into an event. It’s wonderful to see Amanda in such a light,” said Nceku.

Pastor Simba from Harvest House said the music video was of international standards.

“When I saw the music video, I asked myself if it was from Zimbabwe. It’s international standard and beautiful. All the best to Amanda as this will take her far,” said Pastor Simba.