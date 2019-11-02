Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR police deputy commissioner generals have been reassigned with immediate effect.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Thursday said the re-assignments were meant to enhance performance of the force and maximise their innate crime fighting skills.

“Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has re-assigned deputy commissioner generals of police with effect from November 1, 2019. Dep Comm Gen Stephen Mutamba has been moved from heading Crime to Operations while Dep Comm Gen Mind Elliot Ngirande was shifted from Human Resources to Crime. Dep Comm Gen Learn Ncube has been assigned to Administration from Operations and Dep Comm Gen Lorraine Chipato who was in charge of Administration now heads Human Resources,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the reassignments were strategically aimed at keeping the momentum the re-branded police force had garnered through streamlining operations and re-inventing itself.

“These transfers have been effected to utilise relevant skills and enhance monitoring of senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) with a view to improving performance with regards to the ZRP’s constitutional mandate of preventing, detecting and investigating crime,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. The four re-assigned officers were promoted to their positions in December last year in a restructuring exercise.

They have worked with Comm Gen Matanga to spruce up the image of the force, restore public confidence and enhance efficiency.

The police has been on a rebranding exercise that has seen a number of reforms being implemented to restore its image in the country. Government’s decision to reform the police force has also seen it implementing recommendations made by the Commission of Inquiry that was chaired by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.

The seven-member Commission that looked into 2018 post-election violence recommended equipping the police with the necessary skills and capacity to deal with rioters, further training in order to be professional and non-partisan in the interests of national cohesion, the protection of all citizens as well as preventing corporal failings in the future.

The ZRP has started retraining its officers so that they conduct their duties in a professional manner.