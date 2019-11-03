BY MUCHADEYI A MASUNDA

Zimbabwe is one of the significant sugar producers within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

The local sugar industry, located in the south east Lowveld of the country, boasts of nearly 46 000 hectares of land producing some 3.5 to 4 million tonnes of cane per annum.

The milling industry consists of two mills namely Hippo Valley Estates and Triangle Limited with an installed capacity to mill at least five million tons of cane producing up to a maximum of 640 000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar per year.

The country’s two refineries Star Africa Corporation and Triangle Limited have the installed capacity to produce respectively 200 000 MT and 140 000 MT of refined sugar per annum.

With the country’s estimated consumption being around 350 000 MT per annum, and currently producing between 450 000 MT and 500 000 MT, the country has existing capacity to increase sugar output by at least 190 000 MT without any additional investment in milling assets.

Zimbabwe is also one of the few countries which have embraced the blending of ethanol with petrol as a means to reduce national foreign currency expenditure in procuring fuel.

To this end, Green Fuels and Triangle Limited run ethanol plants, which produce fuel grade ethanol.

As part of the diversification and sustainability agenda, both Hippo Valley Estates and Triangle Mills have incorporated co-generation of electricity into their operations for purposes of meeting their own power needs with the capacity to supply excess power into the national grid.

The sugar production sector in Zimbabwe is supported by a state-of-the-art Research and Experimentation Station tasked with advancing technological innovations, farmer training and development for the sugar industry.

The industry-funded institution has made an immense contribution in the areas of disease control, farming practices improvement and cane variety development amongst other contributions.

As the Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA), we are excited by the amount of attention that this conference has accorded to discussions around technological interventions in farming, water, environmental and sustainability issues.

Zimbabwe has been a surplus producer of sugar for many years, with capacity to produce sufficient sugar in various forms and quality grades to meet domestic demand and export.

Nearly 40% of the country’s annual sugar production is exported.

Prior to the reforms of the sugar sector in the European Union (EU), Zimbabwe used to export significant volumes of sugar into the EU at reasonably viable prices.

Following the said reforms. Zimbabwe together with Sadc and other producers in the developing world, has had to increase its focus on establishing a foothold in premium deficit markets in Africa, particularly in Central and East Africa by taking advantage of the country’s membership of trade blocs such as the Common Market for Southern and Eastern Africa (Comesa) as well as the recently launched Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In this latter regard, I note with grave concern that we have not yet acceded to the AfCFTA Treaty.

I would like to urge Sibusiso B Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, to clear whatever hurdles may still be outstanding without further ado.

The country has also taken advantage of the Sadc sugar trading arrangements and a number of preferential access bilateral agreements.

The Zimbabwe Sugar Industry has also continued to benefit from the United States Tariff Rate Quota (USTRQ).

The sugar industry has been following, with keen interest, developments around Brexit whilst fully supporting the Zimbabwe government’s ongoing negotiations for interim trading arrangements with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

With particular regard to trade in sugar, the Zimbabwe Sugar Industry notes, with concern, that the global sugar industry remains distorted and interventionist with tariff, non-tariff and producer support interventions being used quite extensively.

A significant volume of sugar production in the world receives support from national governments in a variety of complex ways, including crop price guarantees and domestic sugar price support mechanisms through sales quotas, domestic market intervention as well as export and production subsidies.

These practices have persistently disrupted world trade in sugar.

As a result, there is a need to create some level of regulation in the trading of sugar in order to minimise, if not eliminate, real prejudice being caused to the sugar industries of especially the smaller producing nations.

We, therefore, continue to advocate, that on account of the sugar industry’s significant contribution to rural development in Zimbabwe and indeed in many parts of the developing world, sugar must continue to be regarded as a product which requires a special dispensation in the same way that the Sadc protocol on Trade has done.

The Zimbabwe sugar industry employs around 25 000 people who, in turn, support well over 250 000 dependants.

The sugar estates in the Lowveld support 27 primary and secondary schools and provide health, recreation and sporting facilities to employees in the industry, farmers and local communities.

Surrounding communities in and around Chiredzi and Triangle also receive assistance with potable water, purification and reticulation services.

The sugar industry also contributes to communities through the procurement of goods and services from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and these include transporters as well as construction companies.

With the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra under the new dispensation, the sugar industry has clear and achievable opportunities for investment to expand and increase production and improve the socio-economic conditions for the Masvingo Province and the country.

The Tugwi-Mukosi Dam provides the sugar industry with new water resources to increase land under irrigated sugarcane by between 17 000 ha – 25 000 ha thus creating at least 12 000 new jobs and effectively increasing wealth creation for up and downstream SMEs amongst others.

This opportunity has the potential to increase sugarcane production by a further 1,7-2,5 million metric tonnes for processing cane into sugar for export, ethanol for fuel blending/industrial applications, molasses and fibre (bagasse) for stock feed production and electricity generation.

Tugwi-Mukosi Dam

• It is a terrible indictment against all of us as Zimbabweans that the much-vaunted Tugwi-Mukosi Dam was commissioned in 2016 amidst a lot of pomp and ceremony and yet, save for a fledgling fishing project, precious little has been done in terms of exploiting the vast water resources.

• Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe has been abstracting around 5% of the water from the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam to irrigate its downstream sugar cane estates in Triangle and Hippo Valley in Chiredzi.

• The two local authorities responsible – viz. Chivi Rural District Council and Masvingo Rural District Council have pleaded not guilty for the extremely inordinate delays, which have occurred vis-a-vis the production of the master plan for the development