Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

YOUTHFUL entertainer Tebza says he has been working very hard to make his mark in the local music industry as he prepares to launch his debut album Ezakudala.

The 14-year-old kwaito/Gqom musician who lit up the stage at the Bulawayo Arts Awards early this year, has been juggling school work with music.

Born Tebogo Moyo, the 14-year-old Milton High School Form Two pupil, said he has has been working hard to finish his album.

“I’ve been in the studio ever since my appearance at the BAAs. People have been asking why I was quiet in terms of my music because they were not aware I was in the studio,” said Tebza.

He said through his album he wanted to take people back to the days of kwaito.

“Many people love hip hop music, with its glitz and glam. The album is inspired by how I fell in love with kwaito music and I want to take people back to the days of kwaito music hence it’s called Ezakudala,” said Tebza.

The 10-track album has songs like Cici featuring Crycen, Sgubhu, Sgelekeqe, Mtshina, Pansula, Kasi Anthem, Skolweni, Ashphel’Moya and Nakanjani featuring k_Tox.

The track Waz’ khothililo that brought him admiration will be a bonus track on the album. The album was produced by ManPlaza, Skido, Freak and Phanas under the Hit Them Hard studios based in Emakhandeni.

Tebza said he was planning to launch the album on November 16.

“The album launch will be held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on November 16 and it’ll be a free show so that everyone can come and sample the album during my live set. I just want people to appreciate the music and I believe that each track is a hit,” said Tebza.

At the launch, Tebza will be supported by Cal Vin, Seagirl, Mawiza and Laa_Dee.

According to a post on social media, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Khekhe from Skyz Metro FM and the radio station’s parent company’s CEO Dr Qhubani Moyo together with Khulumani FM’s Cde Phil will attend the launch.

Tebza said his brother helped him a lot in working on the album.

“My brother is the one who has been strict in terms of my music. During the week I concentrated on schoolwork and work in the studio with the help of my brother Mduduzi “Mduman” Moyo during weekends,”said Tebza.