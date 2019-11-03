divineinsight:BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

A midnight cry was sounded which awakened 10 virgins who immediately checked their lamps, according to a parable by Jesus. Some woke up to the discovery that they had no more oil while others were excited to hear that the bride groom they had all been all waiting for had finally arrived and they had their oil with them. The Parable of the 10 Virgins in Matthew 25 tells the story of 10 young women who are a symbol of a church that is pure.

Jesus is coming back for a church without spot or wrinkle. He is coming back for a church that has made itself ready for the coming groom. These 10 women are symbols of two distinctions in the church. From the book of Psalms 119: 105, we discover a lamp is a symbol of the word of God, so all the 10 virgins had the Word of God but those without the oil did not have the Spirit of God. They might have had the word but the word alone without the oil (Holy Spirit) does not bring revelation. Having the word does not mean one understands it fully. The others had the word, but they did not have the Holy Spirit which brings illumination or revelation.

Both parties were sleeping and were awakened by a midnight cry. There is time between the cry and the coming of the bridegroom and this is a transitional period in which those with the oil will prepare their lamps. The church is sleeping and a cry will awaken her to the reality that the master is coming and will not tarry anymore.

In our time, many are sleeping because it seems the master is not coming soon. But the master said he is coming soon and he will not tarry. A cry has to go out to awaken the church so that members can trim their lamps in preparation for the master. The church has to strike a fine balancing act between the word of God and His Spirit. Without these two, one will not have the understanding or revelation of what is required to have access to this banquet.

All the parables that symbolise the coming of the Lord have one truth — many will be so busy with their own affairs that they will miss the call to the feast.

We have come to a period were the message of Christ coming has lost its convicting power and people would rather hear about how to prosper and gather physical wealth. Preachers have become motivators and many assume Christian success is measured by the amount of material wealth one has. Yes, I agree a poor man’s voice is disregarded but we have rich Christians that have now been swallowed up by the world and you can no longer differentiate between the church and the world.

A call is going out that the bridegroom is coming soon, it’s time to wake up and prepare. The torches of revival have to begin to burn again. The message of his coming has to be preached. Heaven has been painted wrongly and many don’t understand the reality of what heaven is, we are not going to heaven to sing Hallelujah every day, no! When the Lord comes, we will pass on to another age which, with man’s wisdom, one cannot fully describe it. All we can say is it is going to be a glorious life. Many of the things we celebrate as hallmarks for man are just the beginning of man’s wisdom. Many have lost passion for heaven because they assume all these world riches and pleasures can be compared to the great and glorious life we will live in the next age. Heaven is not about waking up to sing hallelujah.

God bless you.

l Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.