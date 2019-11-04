LONDON — Arsenal have begun laying the groundwork to hire a new manager and held talks with Jose Mourinho last week, according to reports.

Mourinho has not worked since being sacked by Manchester United almost a year ago and is thought to be keen on replacing Unai Emery at the Emirates.

Emery is under increasing pressure at Arsenal and the Times claim the Spaniard has just a few more “games of credit” with the hierarchy at the club. Such is Arsenal’s seriousness about potentially bringing in a new coach, club chief Raul Sanllehi dined with Mourinho last week.

Arsenal want a manager who is familiar with the English Premier League and who won’t be at a language disadvantage when it comes to explaining what he wants to his players. Mourinho has three times won the Premier League with Chelsea and Arsenal are attracted to the idea the Portuguese already has a relationship with Mesut Ozil.

The German has been frozen out of the first team by Emery this season, but has impressed when he’s been called upon. Ozil worked with Mourinho at Real Madrid and Arsenal have grown concerned by the fractures in the dressing room that has developed in recent months.

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday occurred against the back-drop of the ongoing Granit Xhaka controversy. Emery allowed the Arsenal team to pick Xhaka as their captain, but the midfielder could now be stripped of those duties after telling fans to “f*** off” in a game last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Emery insists he will not quit as Arsenal manager. The Spaniard was booed by Gunners fans as his stuttering side drew 1-1 at home to Wolves. Emery, whose contract expires next summer, is facing calls from some supporters to go.

But he shrugged off the pressure, saying: “I’m more demanding of myself and feel a responsibility to work and come back better.”

Emery axed Granit Xhaka after the captain told fans to “f*** off” when he was subbed in last week’s 2-2 Emirates draw with Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are now three Premier League games without a win and Emery said: “I am frustrated with the result too.

“We have had two home opportunities to win matches and couldn’t do that. But the players worked hard.

“It is disappointing. We got the first goal and needed to get a second to get more confidence because we knew Wolves could come back.

“The players are like me, they feel the demands to win and get confidence from victories. They are sad after this draw but you can only work and improve.”

Vice-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was handed the armband and is set to keep it permanently after slotting his side into a half-time lead.

Emery said: “Pierre-Emerick could be the captain going forward. He was given that responsibility and he showed he can take it.

“We will analyse this match first and then decide that.”

Raul Jimenez headed a 76th-minute leveller that Wolves deserved.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “We made a lot of shots on goal and I am happy with that. But I am unhappy we were not more clinical.

“With the chances we had we should have punished them more.

“There is always room to improve and we must improve our finishing. Perfection doesn’t exist but we’ll keep chasing it.” — AFP