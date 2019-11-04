Tadious Manyepo in Gweru

TelOne 2-0 Caps United

CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo was a dejected lot after seeing his charges blow a huge chance to open a five-point gap at the top of the standings after this flat Castle Lager Premiership football showing at Ascot yesterday.

The Green Machine had been presented with a big opportunity to stretch their advantage on the summit after second-placed FC Platinum had lost 1-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs at Mandava on Saturday.

But two brilliant first half goals by King Nadolo and Fradrick Muza would soon wash away Makepekepe’s hopes.

The defeat meant the Dodo men have failed to win in their last three games where they have managed to pick just a single point.

Yet, the visitors had looked well poised to collect the maximum points after launching some incessant attacks on their bewildered hosts early in the game.

That TelOne, in the red zone, needed to at least avoid a loss to broaden their survival chances meant they had to be cautious.

They managed to absorb everything thrown at them in those initial moments in which Makepekepe hit the post twice.

But once Nadolo capitalised on sloppy defending from Makepekepe, six minutes before the break, they never slowed down.

The casual pattern by Caps United defenders continued and Muza pounced right on the stroke of half-time when he volleyed a howitzer past a badly exposed Prosper Chigumba.

Dodo was left fuming at his defence but remained confident his team will go all the way.

“I am very disappointed by this devastating defeat. We thought we had done enough homework before this game but some defensive mistakes got us punished,” said Dodo.

“We thought we had done enough to pick something from this game but it wasn’t to be. Fortunately we are still on top of the log and we have to go back to the drawing board and work on correcting our mistakes.

“We should have the character. But again that’s a game of football, just two mistakes and we were punished.”

TelOne, on the other hand, did themselves some favour in their quest to survive the chop but they aren’t off the hook, as yet.

They took their tally to 31 points but are still swimming in the red zone.

Coach Rahman Gumbo, who gave the media a rare post match interview, said the win could give his charges the right confidence they need to successfully retain their top-flight status.

“To be honest, the match was balanced, it’s only that Caps United didn’t convert their chances and we took ours,” said Gumbo.

“We got two brilliant goals and to lose a game after scoring such goals wouldn’t have been fair.

“We dominated the game just like was the case with us in the last game (against Black Rhinos) which we lost concentration in the last moments.

“But today the boys did well. Congratulations to them and tough luck to Caps United.”

It could have been even worst for Makepekepe had referee Nkosana Nduna awarded at least two of the three genuine penalty appeals by the hosts.

Overall, the Green Machine didn’t quite pitch up for the party especially in the second half despite the introduction of Joel Ngodzo and Kelvin Ndebele.

Teams

TelOne: R Pitisi, M Chigumira, S Phiri, T Nyabinde, IZambezi, E Zinyama, K Nadolo (J Muzokomba 90th min) E Mandiranga, M Moyo (D Temwanjera 38th min), F Muza (G Bvundura 78th min) F Nkala

Caps

United: P Chigumba, H Zvirekwi, J Jangano, L Zvasiya, V Ndaba, D Mukandi, B Sarupinda (J Ngodzo 46th min), P Bamusi, R Chitiyo, N Sianchali (K Ndebele 46th min), D Chungwa (J Zhuwawu 73rd min)

Results

Yesterday: Dynamos 1-1 Highlanders; Yadah 1-0 Chapungu; ZPC Kariba 1-0 Black Rhinos; Hwange 1-0 Mushowani; TelOne 2-0 Caps United.

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Manica Diamonds; FC Platinum 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs; Herentals 0-0 Harare City.

Postponed Chicken Inn v Triangle.

Table

PWDLFAPts

Caps United 29 15 7 8 46 35 51

FC Platinum 29 13 10 6 29 15 49

Chicken Inn 28 13 7 8 38 22 46

ZPC Kariba 29 12 9 8 25 21 45

Ngezi Platinum 29 11 9 9 24 20 42

Black Rhinos 29 11 9 9 26 27 42

Highlanders 29 9 13 7 26 22 40

Dynamos 29 8 16 5 25 22 40

Chapungu 29 9 11 9 29 26 38

Manica Diamonds 29 9 11 9 31 30 38

Triangle United 27 10 6 11 35 35 36

Harare City 29 10 5 14 28 32 35

Bulawayo Chiefs 29 9 7 13 29 41 34

TelOne 29 6 14 9 23 28 32

Herentals 29 5 16 8 24 29 31

Hwange 28 7 10 11 23 32 31

Mushowani 29 7 9 13 32 39 30

Yadah 29 6 10 13 25 42 28