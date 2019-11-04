The infamous electronic platform for enrolling Form One boarding places is back online in time for 2020 applications.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be running an electronic platform for enrolling Form One boarding places for 2020. Parents and guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform www.emap.co.zw with effect from Monday 4 November 2019 up to Tuesday 31 December 2019 An applicant who has been offered a place at one school will not be eligible to apply or be considered for a place at any other school unless the offer is declined. Successful applicants will be notified through a short message service (SMS) by the respective school heads. Parents and guardians are however advised that there are limited boarding places.

The application portal will be open until the end of the year (31 December).

In previous years, the application portal has been a nightmare to use with parents having to wake up in the dead of the night just to access the portal. Hopefully, that won’t be the case this time around.

