Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Fort Rixon has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting his brother and taking him to clinic only to run away when his sibling succumbed to the injuries.

Langa Nyathi (43) of Godlwayo village allegedly kicked his late brother, whose age and name were not given in court, several times on the stomach after they had a misunderstanding while drinking beer.

Nyathi was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to November 14. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on October 12 this year, Nyathi was with his brother at a homestead within their village drinking beer when they exchanged harsh words.

“The deceased left his brother still drinking,” he said.

Nyathi allegedly followed and confronted his brother before kicking him several times causing him to fall on the ground in agony.

Mr Mageza said Nyathi took his injured brother to a local clinic in the area where he died on admission.

Nyathi allegedly ran away after confessing to some villagers that he had severely assaulted his brother.

The court heard some villagers witnessed the incident. The matter was reported to the police leading to Nyathi’s arrest on October 15.—@zinyuke98