Mthabisi Tshuma recently in Gwanda

NEWLY opened X-Studios record label in Gwanda this past weekend proved that they mean business when they launched their artistes’ careers through a show at the Gwanda District Club on Saturday night.

When the record label was launched in September, its proprietors clearly communicated that they were on a quest to develop the mining town’s artistes as well as those from surrounding places.

So when the artistes were introduced to the audience at the district club, it became evident that the studio had hit the ground running.

The artistes, who included Kasi Fellows, Jaydee, Skollah, Khoi Khoi, Bry, Bulawayo’s Jah Kid and Cutie G, took charge of the stage as if they were established showing the amount of work that has been done by the stable in their quest to create stars.

Kicking off just after 9PM, Kasi Fellows opened the show with their house vibe and motivated Jaydee, Skollah and Khoi Khoi to follow suit with their house songs which were embraced by the hundreds of patrons.

Talented Bry changed things as he gave patrons a reggae feel with his singles, Bend Over featuring Guspy Warrior and Where We Go featuring Soul Jah Love.

Jah Kid summed up the dancehall vibe with his rhythmical lyrics.

Cutie G, an up-and-coming female songstress left the crowd astonished with her performance that earned her a standing ovation with many wondering where the young girl has been holed up.

She definitely left an indelible mark.

Thereafter, Master Zhoe, who is one of the proprietors of the studio, closed the night with an hour, thirty-minute long performance, showing his proteges how it is done.

He performed his hit song Ndinewe among others.

Judging by the show’s attendance, it is very clear that the studio is on the right track as the artistes are being embraced by the town.

In the past, the mining town’s entertainment scene had been dominated by men, but through the record label which is open to everyone, it seems the cards are turning as a lot of women are now venturing into music.

Speaking after the show, Master Zhoe, who will be sharing the stage with the Sadza Nemuriwo hit-maker, Jah Prayzah this weekend, said: “I’m happy people came in their numbers to support the new talent that we’re trying to unearth in Gwanda.

“As X-Studios, our next target is to ensure that these youngsters release songs that will be played on radio and also look into them spreading their wings by getting shows outside Gwanda.

It's our hope to have them create brands for themselves and also push the music stable," Master Zhoe said.